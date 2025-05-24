Left Menu

Shami's Absence Signals Shift in Indian Test Bowling Strategy

Mohammed Shami's exclusion from the Indian Test squad for the England tour highlights concerns about his fitness. Despite his expertise, ongoing injuries and age have hindered his participation, raising questions about his future in Test cricket. The selectors have opted for younger players instead.

Updated: 24-05-2025 19:11 IST
Mohammed Shami, a seasoned Indian pacer, finds himself excluded from the Test squad for the upcoming England tour, a decision that has been the topic of discussion over the past week.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad, excluding Shami, citing fitness concerns. Shami's inability to endure the rigors of Test cricket due to persistent injuries and age has prompted this decision by the selectors.

Shami's absence underscores a transition in the Indian bowling strategy, focusing on younger talent like Arshdeep Singh. Questions have arisen about his future in the longer format, given his ongoing struggles with fitness and age.

