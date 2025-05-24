Left Menu

Bashir's Bowling Brilliance: England Triumphs Over Zimbabwe

Shoaib Bashir's extraordinary bowling performance led England to a victory over Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs at Trent Bridge. Bashir's six-wicket haul dismantled Zimbabwe's batting lineup, including key dismissals of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. England sealed the win on the third day of the test match.

Shoaib Bashir shone brightly at Trent Bridge, claiming a career-best six wickets as England triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs in the one-off test match, concluded on day three.

England's strategic play saw Bashir take center stage when the game resumed post-lunch. Reduced to 141-3 at the interval, Zimbabwe faced immediate setbacks. Bashir struck swiftly, dismissing Ben Curran, progressing Zimbabwe's collapse.

Zimbabwe, despite fine efforts from Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, couldn't withstand England's relentless attack. Bashir, complemented by Harry Brook's exceptional catch, decimated any hope of a Zimbabwean resurgence, rounding off a decisive victory for the home side.

