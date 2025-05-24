Left Menu

Shubman Gill: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket Leadership

Former cricketer Atul Wassan lauds BCCI's choice of Shubman Gill as India's Test captain. The selection highlights the need for a leader proficient in all formats. Rishabh Pant will support Gill as vice-captain. Karun Nair's comeback suggests a shift in BCCI's approach, embracing both experience and potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:22 IST
Shubman Gill: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket Leadership
Atul Wassan. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been commended by former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan for appointing Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian men's cricket team. Wassan emphasizes the significance of having a captain who excels across all three cricket formats, providing the stability needed for leadership.

The announcement was delivered by the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, during a press conference in Mumbai. Shubman Gill, the new Test captain, will lead the team in the upcoming five-match series against England, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Despite his youth at 25, Gill has shown leadership potential through his previous roles, including captaining India in a T20I series in Zimbabwe and leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Meanwhile, Karun Nair's return to the Test team hints at a shift in the BCCI's selection policy, recognizing seasoned players with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025