Shubman Gill: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket Leadership

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been commended by former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan for appointing Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian men's cricket team. Wassan emphasizes the significance of having a captain who excels across all three cricket formats, providing the stability needed for leadership.

The announcement was delivered by the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, during a press conference in Mumbai. Shubman Gill, the new Test captain, will lead the team in the upcoming five-match series against England, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Despite his youth at 25, Gill has shown leadership potential through his previous roles, including captaining India in a T20I series in Zimbabwe and leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Meanwhile, Karun Nair's return to the Test team hints at a shift in the BCCI's selection policy, recognizing seasoned players with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)