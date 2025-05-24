Bhatia Shines at Charles Schwab Challenge, Climbs to Tied Fifth

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Akshay Bhatia delivered a stellar performance during the second round, scoring a 4-under 66 to share the fifth spot. The Indian-origin golfer played a bogey-free round, sinking four birdies, two on each side of the course at the Colonial Country Club.

Bhatia's bright showing began with birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. He added two more on the back nine at the 12th and 16th holes, concluding the day at seven-under par. He trails the leaders, Ben Griffin and Matt Schmid, who both shot scores of 63, by four strokes. Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai played one over par for the day and missed the cut by just one stroke.

Griffin and Schmid share the lead at 11 under par, with Griffin notching eight birdies and one bogey, while Schmid maintained a spotless card with seven birdies. Rickie Fowler sits five shots behind the leaders, having turned in an impressive 29 on the front nine before ending with a 64. Scottie Scheffler, recent PGA Championship winner, made the cut by one stroke, aiming to win three consecutive starts, a feat not achieved since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)