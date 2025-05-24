Left Menu

Bhatia Shines at Charles Schwab Challenge, Climbs to Tied Fifth

Akshay Bhatia mounted an impressive charge in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, carding a 4-under 66 to share fifth place. The Indian-origin golfer was flawless with four birdies and sits four shots behind leaders Ben Griffin and Matt Schmid at the Colonial Country Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST
Bhatia Shines at Charles Schwab Challenge, Climbs to Tied Fifth
Akshay Bhatia in action during Charles Schwab Challenge (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Akshay Bhatia delivered a stellar performance during the second round, scoring a 4-under 66 to share the fifth spot. The Indian-origin golfer played a bogey-free round, sinking four birdies, two on each side of the course at the Colonial Country Club.

Bhatia's bright showing began with birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. He added two more on the back nine at the 12th and 16th holes, concluding the day at seven-under par. He trails the leaders, Ben Griffin and Matt Schmid, who both shot scores of 63, by four strokes. Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai played one over par for the day and missed the cut by just one stroke.

Griffin and Schmid share the lead at 11 under par, with Griffin notching eight birdies and one bogey, while Schmid maintained a spotless card with seven birdies. Rickie Fowler sits five shots behind the leaders, having turned in an impressive 29 on the front nine before ending with a 64. Scottie Scheffler, recent PGA Championship winner, made the cut by one stroke, aiming to win three consecutive starts, a feat not achieved since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025