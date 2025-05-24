Bordeaux Begles: First-Time Champions of Europe

Bordeaux Begles triumphed in their inaugural Champions Cup final appearance, defeating Northampton 28-20 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium to claim their first European title. The thrilling encounter saw Bordeaux utilize a combination of precision finishing and unyielding forward power.

The French side led the charge with two tries from Damian Penaud and another from Adam Coleman, finding themselves tied 20-20 with Northampton by halftime. Despite Northampton's spirited efforts and Alex Coles' second try, Bordeaux maintained their composure with powerful mauls and a key penalty from scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, awarded man of the match.

In the second half, Bordeaux secured their lead with a try from Cyril Cazeaux, ultimately outmatching Northampton's backline capabilities. Bordeaux's win marks five consecutive years of French supremacy in the tournament. The game was a blend of chaotic intensity, characterized by impressive tries, yellow cards, and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)