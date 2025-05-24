Left Menu

Bordeaux Begles: First-Time Champions of Europe

Bordeaux Begles clinched their first European title with a 28-20 victory over Northampton in the Champions Cup final. Damian Penaud and Adam Coleman's tries sealed the win despite Northampton's resilience, marking the fifth consecutive win for French teams in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:21 IST
Bordeaux Begles triumphed in their inaugural Champions Cup final appearance, defeating Northampton 28-20 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium to claim their first European title. The thrilling encounter saw Bordeaux utilize a combination of precision finishing and unyielding forward power.

The French side led the charge with two tries from Damian Penaud and another from Adam Coleman, finding themselves tied 20-20 with Northampton by halftime. Despite Northampton's spirited efforts and Alex Coles' second try, Bordeaux maintained their composure with powerful mauls and a key penalty from scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, awarded man of the match.

In the second half, Bordeaux secured their lead with a try from Cyril Cazeaux, ultimately outmatching Northampton's backline capabilities. Bordeaux's win marks five consecutive years of French supremacy in the tournament. The game was a blend of chaotic intensity, characterized by impressive tries, yellow cards, and injuries.

