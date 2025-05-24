Sporting Triumphs and Controversies: A Weekend Recap

In a weekend filled with sporting excitement, Rafael Devers shone for the Boston Red Sox, driving in an impressive eight RBIs to secure a 19-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Although a scheduled doubleheader was postponed, the Red Sox's strong performance set the stage for a crucial Saturday matchup.

Controversy stirred as China's anti-doping agency urged sports organizations globally to reject the Enhanced Games, a competition sanctioning performance-enhancing substances. Set to debut in 2026, the games have sparked significant backlash from governing bodies like the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Amidst these developments, Novak Djokovic reached a career milestone by capturing his 100th ATP title in Geneva, joining legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. Meanwhile, the U.S. ice hockey team advanced to the IIHF World Championship final after a decisive win over Sweden, boasting their best chance for a gold medal in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)