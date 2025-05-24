Lando Norris Claims Monaco As His Own with Record-Breaking F1 Pole

Lando Norris shattered the Monaco track record on Saturday, claiming pole position in a thrilling Formula 1 qualifying session. The McLaren driver's performance was a significant personal achievement, overcoming previously tough qualifying rounds, and challenging his teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship contention.

"It's been a long time coming," Norris remarked, marking his first pole since the Australian Grand Prix. The British driver outpaced local hero Charles Leclerc by just 0.109 seconds, with Piastri securing third. Norris recorded a lap time of 1:09.954, surpassing Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record.

As drivers brace for Sunday's race with a mandatory two tire change, the rule shift brings an element of unpredictability unseen in prior years. It's a pivotal point after last year's uneventful race, prompting drivers like Piastri to speculate on the outcome.