Left Menu

Lando Norris Claims Monaco As His Own with Record-Breaking F1 Pole

Lando Norris secured pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, breaking the track record previously held by Lewis Hamilton. Norris outpaced local favorite Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. A new rule change increases uncertainty as drivers must make two tire changes during the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:34 IST
Lando Norris Claims Monaco As His Own with Record-Breaking F1 Pole
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Lando Norris shattered the Monaco track record on Saturday, claiming pole position in a thrilling Formula 1 qualifying session. The McLaren driver's performance was a significant personal achievement, overcoming previously tough qualifying rounds, and challenging his teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship contention.

"It's been a long time coming," Norris remarked, marking his first pole since the Australian Grand Prix. The British driver outpaced local hero Charles Leclerc by just 0.109 seconds, with Piastri securing third. Norris recorded a lap time of 1:09.954, surpassing Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record.

As drivers brace for Sunday's race with a mandatory two tire change, the rule shift brings an element of unpredictability unseen in prior years. It's a pivotal point after last year's uneventful race, prompting drivers like Piastri to speculate on the outcome.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025