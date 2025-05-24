Rizvi's Dazzling Debut and Nair's Triumphant Return Propel Delhi Capitals to Victory

Young Sameer Rizvi made a powerful impact with his first-ever half-century, leading Delhi Capitals to a significant six-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings, concluding their IPL season on a high note.

Pursuing a daunting target of 207, the 21-year-old Rizvi remained unbeaten with a notable score of 58 off 25 balls, including five sixes and three fours. Earlier, Karun Nair added significant value with 44 runs from 27 deliveries in his return match, showcasing his potential with two sixes and five boundaries.

Despite Punjab Kings' formidable score of 206 for eight, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer's dynamic innings, Delhi Capitals managed to overcome the odds, with key players contributing to an exhilarating and successful chase.

