Swiss Precision Crushes Denmark's Ice Hockey Dreams
Switzerland secured a 7-0 victory against Denmark to reach the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship final. Nino Niederreiter led with the first goal, and Denmark's dreams ended despite their historic win against Canada. Switzerland will face the USA, while Denmark fights for bronze against Sweden.
In a decisive 7-0 victory, Switzerland ended Denmark's Cinderella journey in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Saturday, advancing to the final against the United States.
Denmark had previously stunned Canada, but the Swiss delivered a commanding performance. Nino Niederreiter, notable for his NHL presence, opened the scoring, surviving a review for a contentious kicking motion.
Switzerland's Ken Jager, Denis Malgin, Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat, and Tyler Moy each added goals, sealing Denmark's fate. Switzerland now prepares for a final against Team USA, while Denmark sets sights on a bronze match against Sweden after a need to regroup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
