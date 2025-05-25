Swiss Precision Crushes Denmark's Ice Hockey Dreams

In a decisive 7-0 victory, Switzerland ended Denmark's Cinderella journey in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Saturday, advancing to the final against the United States.

Denmark had previously stunned Canada, but the Swiss delivered a commanding performance. Nino Niederreiter, notable for his NHL presence, opened the scoring, surviving a review for a contentious kicking motion.

Switzerland's Ken Jager, Denis Malgin, Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat, and Tyler Moy each added goals, sealing Denmark's fate. Switzerland now prepares for a final against Team USA, while Denmark sets sights on a bronze match against Sweden after a need to regroup.

