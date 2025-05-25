Left Menu

PSG's French Cup Win Sets the Stage for Champions League Glory

Paris St Germain successfully defended their French Cup title with a 3-0 win over Stade de Reims, preparing for the upcoming Champions League final against Inter Milan. Manager Luis Enrique, eyeing history, emphasized the importance of readiness and teamwork as PSG aims for their first European Cup victory.

Paris St Germain (PSG) displayed dominance by retaining their French Cup with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Stade de Reims. While the win itself was notable, it was seen as the perfect preparation for their imminent Champions League final against Inter Milan, according to manager Luis Enrique.

Enrique praised his team's performance, underscoring the significance of the upcoming Champions League final. 'This match was a crucial preparation,' he told BeIN Sports. 'The Champions League final is vital. We want to make history.'

With ambitions to claim PSG's first European Cup, the team is set for their biggest challenge this season. Luis Enrique has already led PSG to a domestic treble, shifting away from past reliance on star power. The manager remains optimistic as the team aims to secure all major titles this season.

