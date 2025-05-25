Left Menu

Scheffler's Birdie Barrage: A Chase for History at Colonial

In a dramatic third round at Colonial, Scottie Scheffler fired a 6-under 64, setting him up to challenge for a third consecutive tournament win. Despite three bogeys, his round included eight birdies and an eagle. Scheffler remains focused on maintaining his form and potential historic achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortworth | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:21 IST
Scheffler's Birdie Barrage: A Chase for History at Colonial
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler made a significant move during the third round at Colonial, posting a 6-under 64. His impressive round was dotted with eight birdies and an eagle, despite three bogeys on the back nine, positioning him for a chance at a historic third consecutive win.

The world number one entered the weekend trailing by 10 strokes but closed the gap to within six shots of leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. Fresh off a major victory at the PGA Championship, Scheffler's determination to excel continues, as he edges closer to joining golfing greats in the history books.

Facing challenges on the course, Scheffler maneuvered through obstacles, making remarkable shots from tough locations and maintaining focus. His ongoing success, paired with a strategic approach to his schedule, highlights his resilience and competitive spirit. Scheffler now sets his sights on Sunday's final round with a legacy-defining victory in reach.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025