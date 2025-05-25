Scheffler's Birdie Barrage: A Chase for History at Colonial
In a dramatic third round at Colonial, Scottie Scheffler fired a 6-under 64, setting him up to challenge for a third consecutive tournament win. Despite three bogeys, his round included eight birdies and an eagle. Scheffler remains focused on maintaining his form and potential historic achievement.
The world number one entered the weekend trailing by 10 strokes but closed the gap to within six shots of leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. Fresh off a major victory at the PGA Championship, Scheffler's determination to excel continues, as he edges closer to joining golfing greats in the history books.
Facing challenges on the course, Scheffler maneuvered through obstacles, making remarkable shots from tough locations and maintaining focus. His ongoing success, paired with a strategic approach to his schedule, highlights his resilience and competitive spirit. Scheffler now sets his sights on Sunday's final round with a legacy-defining victory in reach.
