Scheffler's Birdie Barrage: A Chase for History at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler made a significant move during the third round at Colonial, posting a 6-under 64. His impressive round was dotted with eight birdies and an eagle, despite three bogeys on the back nine, positioning him for a chance at a historic third consecutive win.

The world number one entered the weekend trailing by 10 strokes but closed the gap to within six shots of leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. Fresh off a major victory at the PGA Championship, Scheffler's determination to excel continues, as he edges closer to joining golfing greats in the history books.

Facing challenges on the course, Scheffler maneuvered through obstacles, making remarkable shots from tough locations and maintaining focus. His ongoing success, paired with a strategic approach to his schedule, highlights his resilience and competitive spirit. Scheffler now sets his sights on Sunday's final round with a legacy-defining victory in reach.