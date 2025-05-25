Left Menu

Golf Showdown at Charles Schwab Challenge: Bhatia in the Mix

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia climbed to tied-fourth with a round of 69 featuring three bogeys amid birdies at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He's five shots behind co-leaders Griffin and Schmid. Rickie Fowler is in third, while Scottie Scheffler made a significant leap to tied-seventh with a score of 64.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortworth | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:42 IST
In a riveting display at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia shot a third round 69, marked by three bogeys, to leap into tied-fourth position. The young golfer remains five strokes adrift of frontrunners Ben Griffin and Matt Schmid, who have consistently delivered harmonious scores over three days.

Bhatia shares the fourth spot with Robert MacIntyre, who carded a 64, and Nick Hardy with a 67, both collectively standing at eight under par. Rickie Fowler claims sole third at nine-under after a strong 67, nibbling at the leader's heels.

World top-ranked Scottie Scheffler showcased an impressive climb, advancing 42 spots with a formidable 64 to tie-seventh. Chasing a third consecutive victory following wins at the CJ Cup and PGA Championship, Scheffler is seven strokes behind the leaders, adding heightened intrigue to the competition's final stages.

