Golf Showdown at Charles Schwab Challenge: Bhatia in the Mix

In a riveting display at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia shot a third round 69, marked by three bogeys, to leap into tied-fourth position. The young golfer remains five strokes adrift of frontrunners Ben Griffin and Matt Schmid, who have consistently delivered harmonious scores over three days.

Bhatia shares the fourth spot with Robert MacIntyre, who carded a 64, and Nick Hardy with a 67, both collectively standing at eight under par. Rickie Fowler claims sole third at nine-under after a strong 67, nibbling at the leader's heels.

World top-ranked Scottie Scheffler showcased an impressive climb, advancing 42 spots with a formidable 64 to tie-seventh. Chasing a third consecutive victory following wins at the CJ Cup and PGA Championship, Scheffler is seven strokes behind the leaders, adding heightened intrigue to the competition's final stages.