Kidambi Srikanth's Remarkable Return: A Career Turning Point in Kuala Lumpur

Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1 in badminton, has marked a significant career milestone by reaching the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500. This is his first appearance in a BWF World Tour final in six years, signaling a potential turning point in his journey.

The 32-year-old Indian athlete, who recently fell to 82nd in the world rankings due to injuries and inconsistent performances, showcased resilience by advancing from the qualifiers to the final in Kuala Lumpur. Despite losing to China's Li Shi Feng 11-21, 9-21, his endeavor has impressed many.

Once a dominant force, Srikanth was the first Indian to win four Superseries titles in 2017 and secured a silver at the 2021 World Championships. This achievement has put him back in the limelight, and he is determined to build on his improved physical condition moving forward.

