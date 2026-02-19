The U.S. dollar continued its upward trajectory for the fourth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by data suggesting economic stability that could allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its interest rates. Initial jobless claims dropped by a notable 23,000 to an adjusted 206,000, defying economists' forecasts of 225,000, according to the Labor Department. This data presents an economy seemingly untroubled by rising interest rates, despite some pressure from the White House for rate reductions, noted Joseph Trevisani, a senior analyst at FXStreet.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department reported a widening of the U.S. trade deficit to $70.3 billion, exceeding the predicted $55.5 billion. This indicates broader economic complexities at play. The dollar index climbed 0.2% to 97.90, exerting pressure on the euro, which continued its downward trend against the dollar. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is reportedly not stepping down, despite speculation.

In financial markets, President Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed pronounced the labor market 'pretty resilient' and noted the central bank was nearing its dual mandates of maximum employment and stable prices. Despite geopolitical tensions, such as a potential conflict with Iran, markets currently predict no significant Fed rate cuts until June. The dollar gained against the Japanese yen, reinforcing its robust position in global markets.

