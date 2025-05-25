Left Menu

Xabi Alonso Takes the Helm at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the manager of Real Madrid, returning to the club where he once played. He succeeds Carlo Ancelotti and will start ahead of the Club World Cup. Alonso, previously managing Bayer Leverkusen, aims to bring success akin to Zinedine Zidane's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:15 IST
Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, the Spanish football giant announced on Sunday. The former player returns to Santiago Bernabeu, where he spent six successful seasons and won numerous trophies.

The 43-year-old Alonso has agreed to a three-year contract, stepping in for Carlo Ancelotti, who ended his term without securing a major title. Ancelotti will now take on a new challenge as the head coach of Brazil's national team.

Alonso, who previously managed Bayer Leverkusen to a Bundesliga title and a German Cup victory, will be presented as Real Madrid's coach on Monday. His first test will be the upcoming Club World Cup in the U.S., as he aims to emulate the successes of fellow former midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

