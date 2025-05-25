Sudarshan Yellamaraju Shines with Bogey-Free Round at Knoxville Open

Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju has impressed at the Visit Knoxville Open, taking a strong position with his second bogey-free round of the event. With consistent scores of 65-68 and a recent 67, Yellamaraju now stands tied-fifth at a total of 13-under 200 over three days.

Demonstrating a solid game, Yellamaraju registered four birdies, including one on the seventh hole. The remaining three birdies came in the latter half, on the 12th, 15th, and 18th holes, underscoring his focus and determination to clinch another victory this season.

Yellamaraju, who previously secured a win at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and achieved sixth place at the AdventHealth Championship last week, remains a strong contender. Meanwhile, Korea's SH Kim leads the tournament at 19-under, ahead of Dylan Menante at 16-under.

(With inputs from agencies.)