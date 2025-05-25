Left Menu

Super Kings' Showdown: Titans Stumble as CSK Dazzles in IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans' hopes of a top-two IPL finish took a hit with an 83-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered CSK's innings. Titans, needing results to go their way, faltered chasing 231, ending at 147. Despite the defeat, Titans remain top of the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:37 IST
The Gujarat Titans faced a major setback in their quest for a top-two finish in the IPL after suffering an 83-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Superb fifties from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis helped CSK set a formidable 230 for five, sealing a significant win on Sunday.

Gujarat, now clinging to first place with 18 points from 14 matches, need Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose to Lucknow Super Giants to maintain their position. The Titans faltered under the pressure of a daunting 231, collapsing to 147 all out, with pacer Anshul Kamboj dealing early damage to their batting order.

Despite promising partnerships from Sai Sudharsan and M Shahrukh Khan, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja derailed the chase. CSK ended their season at the bottom, gathering only eight points, marking their worst IPL finish. Winning innings from Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel ensured CSK's momentum never waned.

