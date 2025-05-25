Super Kings' Showdown: Titans Stumble as CSK Dazzles in IPL Clash

The Gujarat Titans faced a major setback in their quest for a top-two finish in the IPL after suffering an 83-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Superb fifties from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis helped CSK set a formidable 230 for five, sealing a significant win on Sunday.

Gujarat, now clinging to first place with 18 points from 14 matches, need Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose to Lucknow Super Giants to maintain their position. The Titans faltered under the pressure of a daunting 231, collapsing to 147 all out, with pacer Anshul Kamboj dealing early damage to their batting order.

Despite promising partnerships from Sai Sudharsan and M Shahrukh Khan, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja derailed the chase. CSK ended their season at the bottom, gathering only eight points, marking their worst IPL finish. Winning innings from Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel ensured CSK's momentum never waned.

(With inputs from agencies.)