Drama Unfolds at French Open: Champions Begin Their Quest

The French Open at Roland Garros is underway with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek defending their titles. World number one Jannik Sinner, embarking on a quest for his fourth Grand Slam title, faces Arthur Rinderknech as he strives for top fitness.

Swiatek, a multiple French Open winner, starts her campaign against Rebecca Sramkova amidst a challenging clay season. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka faces Paula Badosa in a much-anticipated match, both eager to leave their mark on the clay courts of Paris.

Alcaraz stands as a strong favorite in the men's draw, striving for victory against Giulio Zeppieri. As the tournament unfolds, tennis fans anticipate intense matches, retirements, and comebacks, with Jannik Sinner eager to showcase his resilience after his recent suspension.