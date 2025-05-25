Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at French Open: Champions Begin Their Quest

The French Open kicks off with top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek defending their titles. Naomi Osaka faces Paula Badosa in a notable women's match, while Alcaraz is ready for a challenge in the men's draw. Italian star Jannik Sinner aims for fitness after a doping ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:55 IST
The French Open at Roland Garros is underway with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek defending their titles. World number one Jannik Sinner, embarking on a quest for his fourth Grand Slam title, faces Arthur Rinderknech as he strives for top fitness.

Swiatek, a multiple French Open winner, starts her campaign against Rebecca Sramkova amidst a challenging clay season. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka faces Paula Badosa in a much-anticipated match, both eager to leave their mark on the clay courts of Paris.

Alcaraz stands as a strong favorite in the men's draw, striving for victory against Giulio Zeppieri. As the tournament unfolds, tennis fans anticipate intense matches, retirements, and comebacks, with Jannik Sinner eager to showcase his resilience after his recent suspension.

