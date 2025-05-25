Lando Norris Clinches Strategic Monaco GP Victory
Lando Norris claimed a calculated victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, narrowing McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead to three points. A riveting race involving strategic pitstops saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen finish in the order they started, as Norris lapped nearly the entire field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- Monaco
Lando Norris secured a tactical triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to a slender three points.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished in second place during his home race, with Piastri in third and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth - a finish that mirrored their starting grid positions.
Despite the introduction of two mandatory pitstops this year, the anticipated additional excitement at the harbourside circuit didn't quite materialize. However, Norris managed to outpace nearly the entire grid to claim his first Monaco victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Max Verstappen's Heroic Overtake at Emilia-Romagna
Oscar Piastri: The Tweet That Shifted Formula 1 Dynamics
Oscar Piastri Puts McLaren on Pole at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Amidst Ferrari Despair
Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren in Emilia-Romagna GP Practice
Oscar Piastri Takes the Lead: McLaren Dominates Emilia-Romagna GP Practice