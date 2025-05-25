Lando Norris Clinches Strategic Monaco GP Victory

Lando Norris secured a tactical triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to a slender three points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished in second place during his home race, with Piastri in third and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth - a finish that mirrored their starting grid positions.

Despite the introduction of two mandatory pitstops this year, the anticipated additional excitement at the harbourside circuit didn't quite materialize. However, Norris managed to outpace nearly the entire grid to claim his first Monaco victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)