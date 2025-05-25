Left Menu

Lando Norris Clinches Strategic Monaco GP Victory

Lando Norris claimed a calculated victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, narrowing McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead to three points. A riveting race involving strategic pitstops saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen finish in the order they started, as Norris lapped nearly the entire field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST
Lando Norris Clinches Strategic Monaco GP Victory
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Lando Norris secured a tactical triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to a slender three points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished in second place during his home race, with Piastri in third and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth - a finish that mirrored their starting grid positions.

Despite the introduction of two mandatory pitstops this year, the anticipated additional excitement at the harbourside circuit didn't quite materialize. However, Norris managed to outpace nearly the entire grid to claim his first Monaco victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025