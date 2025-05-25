Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs at Monaco: Closes Gap in Formula 1 Standings

Lando Norris achieved victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, reducing teammate Oscar Piastri's lead in the Formula 1 standings from 13 points to three. Starting from pole, Norris managed to maintain his position despite early pressure. Charles Leclerc secured second place, with Piastri and Verstappen following.

Lando Norris secured a significant win at the Monaco Grand Prix, intensifying the competition within the Formula 1 championship by slashing his teammate Oscar Piastri's lead from 13 points to just three.

Norris, who started from pole position, faced a challenging moment when he locked up a wheel at the first corner, yet he skillfully retained his lead over Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, last year's race winner.

This victory marks Norris's first Grand Prix triumph since the Australian Grand Prix, although he did claim a sprint race win in Miami earlier this month. Leclerc finished in second place, with Piastri and reigning champion Max Verstappen coming in third and fourth, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

