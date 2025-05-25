Thrilling First Day at French Open: Rain, Rallies, and Remarkable Wins

The French Open kicked off with an eventful day marked by both impressive performances and weather disruptions. Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked player, swiftly defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1 6-0, setting the tone on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina managed an equally smooth victory over Zeynep Sonmez, marking a successful start on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

American Tommy Paul staged a strong comeback after dropping the first set to overcome Danish player Elmer Moller, advancing 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 6-1. Frances Tiafoe showcased resilience and skill, defeating Roman Safiullin in straight sets 6-4 7-5 6-4 and securing a second-round meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta.

The day was not without its challenges, as matches on outdoor courts were temporarily halted due to heavy rain. Amidst the disruptions, Italian Lorenzo Musetti comfortably cruised past Yannick Hanfmann, winning 7-5 6-2 6-0. With these victories, anticipation builds for the next round of thrilling encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)