Tebogo's Double Bid Dobble: Surprises and Records at Rabat Diamond League
Olympic sprinter Letsile Tebogo faced unexpected challenges at the Rabat Diamond League, finishing last in the 100m and withdrawing from the 200m. Highlights included Tshepiso Masalela's 800m victory, Beatrice Chebet’s near-record run in the 3000m, and Femke Bol setting a new 400m hurdles meeting record.
- Country:
- Morocco
In a twist of surprises, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo encountered unexpected difficulties during the Rabat Diamond League meet on Sunday, as his plan for a sprint double unraveled.
Tebogo, a breakthrough sprinter from Botswana, ended last in the 100 metres, clocking 10.43 seconds. Despite high hopes after claiming 200m gold at the Paris Olympics, Tebogo didn't start in the 200m event.
Amid these challenges, other athletes shone brightly. Tshepiso Masalela delivered a world-leading 1:42.70 in the men's 800m, while Kenya's Beatrice Chebet achieved the second-fastest women's 3000m time in history with 8:11.56, showcasing the competition's intense drama and athletic skill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Shines at UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025
Aditya Paisal Sprints to Glory with Record-Breaking Performances at KIYG
Mads Pedersen's Sprint Dominance at Giro d'Italia Shines Again
Odisha's Animesh Kujur Dominates Indian Grand Prix 2 Sprint Events
Alex Marquez Shatters Brother Marc's Sprint Victory Streak at British GP