Tebogo's Double Bid Dobble: Surprises and Records at Rabat Diamond League

In a twist of surprises, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo encountered unexpected difficulties during the Rabat Diamond League meet on Sunday, as his plan for a sprint double unraveled.

Tebogo, a breakthrough sprinter from Botswana, ended last in the 100 metres, clocking 10.43 seconds. Despite high hopes after claiming 200m gold at the Paris Olympics, Tebogo didn't start in the 200m event.

Amid these challenges, other athletes shone brightly. Tshepiso Masalela delivered a world-leading 1:42.70 in the men's 800m, while Kenya's Beatrice Chebet achieved the second-fastest women's 3000m time in history with 8:11.56, showcasing the competition's intense drama and athletic skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)