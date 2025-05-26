Thrilling French Open Kicks off with Intense Matches and Rain Delays

The French Open's first day unfolded with an array of high-stakes encounters despite the weather disruptions. American 13th seed Ben Shelton secured victory against Lorenzo Sonego in a dramatic five-set clash, reminiscent of their Australian Open quarter-final.

In extreme contrast, world number one Aryna Sabalenka needed just an hour to overpower Kamilla Rakhimova, showcasing her dominance on Court Philippe-Chatrier with a powerful 6-1, 6-0 win.

Elsewhere, the American players had a strong showing as Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul progressed to the second round. Rain interrupted play on outdoor courts, yet the main courts continued to host matches, underscoring the resilience of this historic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)