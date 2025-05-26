Sports Update: Triumphs, Trials, and Tributes

In the latest sports updates, Florida Panthers' forward Sam Reinhart remains uncertain for Game 4, following a lower-body injury in Game 2, as coach Paul Maurice confirms he's yet to be cleared for action.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman exited a game against the Boston Red Sox after a foul tip impacted his mask. Interim manager Tony Mansolino emphasized the move as precautionary, while declining to comment on his concussion status.

In motor racing, Max Verstappen criticized Monaco's experimental two-stop race format, hinting its failure to increase excitement and overtaking opportunities. In tennis, Roland Garros honored Rafael Nadal's illustrious career with an emotional tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)