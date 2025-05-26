Left Menu

CSK's Stunning Victory: A Triumphant End to IPL 2025 Campaign

Chennai Super Kings clinched a remarkable victory against Gujarat Titans, finishing their IPL 2025 campaign with an 83-run win. Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram praised the young players for their performances, despite the team's overall challenging season. Replacement players made significant contributions, leading to a strong finish for CSK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:04 IST
CSK's Stunning Victory: A Triumphant End to IPL 2025 Campaign
Chennai Super Kings assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram shared his thoughts on the team's victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th IPL 2025 match. Young batters Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel starred with the bat, while a formidable spin attack secured an 83-run win for CSK on Sunday.

Despite this win, CSK concluded their campaign at the bottom of the table with four wins and 10 losses, tallying eight points. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, might miss out on a top-two finish, ending with nine wins, five losses, and 18 points. Sriram remarked that the leadership showed good strategy, helping finish on a winning note, which was satisfying.

Sriram commended the three new young players, Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Patel, brought in mid-season due to injuries. These changes, initially unforeseen, turned out positive for the team. CSK elected to bat first and posted 230/5, led by partnerships between Patel and Conway, and Brevis and Jadeja. GT struggled in the chase, collapsing to 147, thanks to exceptional bowling by CSK's Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025