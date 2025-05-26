CSK's Stunning Victory: A Triumphant End to IPL 2025 Campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram shared his thoughts on the team's victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th IPL 2025 match. Young batters Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel starred with the bat, while a formidable spin attack secured an 83-run win for CSK on Sunday.

Despite this win, CSK concluded their campaign at the bottom of the table with four wins and 10 losses, tallying eight points. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, might miss out on a top-two finish, ending with nine wins, five losses, and 18 points. Sriram remarked that the leadership showed good strategy, helping finish on a winning note, which was satisfying.

Sriram commended the three new young players, Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Patel, brought in mid-season due to injuries. These changes, initially unforeseen, turned out positive for the team. CSK elected to bat first and posted 230/5, led by partnerships between Patel and Conway, and Brevis and Jadeja. GT struggled in the chase, collapsing to 147, thanks to exceptional bowling by CSK's Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Jadeja.

