Ben Shelton's Thrilling Victory Under the Paris Floodlights

In a thrilling late-night match under the floodlights, American tennis player Ben Shelton secured a five-set victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, advancing to the second round of the French Open. The tense encounter ended with Shelton triumphantly waving his racket to the cheering spectators at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shelton, seeded 13th, was celebrated by the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience for his debut on the court. His support team, including his girlfriend Trinity Rodman and father-coach Bryan Shelton, watched from the stands as he turned the match around, overcoming a challenging fourth set.

Outside of Shelton's match, other notable wins included Lorenzo Musetti, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jasmine Paolini, each advancing smoothly through their respective matches. The day was marked by a special moment as retired tennis legend Rafael Nadal was honored in an emotional ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)