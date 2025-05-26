Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Thrilling Victory Under the Paris Floodlights

Ben Shelton triumphantly defeated Lorenzo Sonego in a five-set match at the French Open, advancing to the second round after a thrilling encounter. Celebrated by the spectators, Shelton was joined by his girlfriend and coach who applauded his effort. Musetti, Paolini, Sabalenka, and others also made notable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:21 IST
Ben Shelton's Thrilling Victory Under the Paris Floodlights
Ben Shelton
  • Country:
  • France

In a thrilling late-night match under the floodlights, American tennis player Ben Shelton secured a five-set victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, advancing to the second round of the French Open. The tense encounter ended with Shelton triumphantly waving his racket to the cheering spectators at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shelton, seeded 13th, was celebrated by the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience for his debut on the court. His support team, including his girlfriend Trinity Rodman and father-coach Bryan Shelton, watched from the stands as he turned the match around, overcoming a challenging fourth set.

Outside of Shelton's match, other notable wins included Lorenzo Musetti, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jasmine Paolini, each advancing smoothly through their respective matches. The day was marked by a special moment as retired tennis legend Rafael Nadal was honored in an emotional ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025