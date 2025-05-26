Left Menu

Kjell Scherpen Steps Up as Dutch Goalkeeper in World Cup Qualifiers

Kjell Scherpen joins the Netherlands squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Bart Verbruggen withdraws due to injury. Scherpen, who plays for Sturm Graz, steps in despite having no prior appearances for the Dutch team. The Netherlands will face Finland and Malta in June as part of their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:48 IST
Kjell Scherpen Steps Up as Dutch Goalkeeper in World Cup Qualifiers
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands national football team has called up uncapped goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. His selection comes after the withdrawal of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who is sidelined by injury.

Scherpen, known for his recent success with Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga, will step in as the Dutch prepare for crucial matches against Finland and Malta. Despite being called up previously as injury cover, Scherpen has yet to make his debut for the national team.

Verbruggen's absence, coupled with that of injured Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, presents a challenge for the squad. The Dutch team is set to kick off their campaign in Helsinki against Finland before hosting Malta in Groningen.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025