Kjell Scherpen Steps Up as Dutch Goalkeeper in World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands national football team has called up uncapped goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. His selection comes after the withdrawal of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who is sidelined by injury.

Scherpen, known for his recent success with Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga, will step in as the Dutch prepare for crucial matches against Finland and Malta. Despite being called up previously as injury cover, Scherpen has yet to make his debut for the national team.

Verbruggen's absence, coupled with that of injured Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, presents a challenge for the squad. The Dutch team is set to kick off their campaign in Helsinki against Finland before hosting Malta in Groningen.