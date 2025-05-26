KL Rahul Eyes T20 Comeback: Reflecting on Strategy and the Future
KL Rahul, emphasizing a strategic return to India's T20 squad for the 2026 World Cup, is reflecting on past performances to adapt to the evolving pace of white-ball cricket. Despite his success in ODIs and IPL, he's acknowledged the need for improvement in boundary scoring to regain his T20 spot.
Senior Indian cricketer KL Rahul is setting his sights on rejoining India's T20 squad before the 2026 World Cup, learning from his time away to enhance his white-ball strategy.
Rahul hasn't dressed in blues as a T20 player for nearly three years but aims to recalibrate his approach to match the speed of modern T20 cricket.
His recent IPL performance was impressive, yet his strike rate faced scrutiny. Rahul, acknowledging the sport's evolution, is leveraging his recent hiatus to prepare for a key role in white-ball formats.
