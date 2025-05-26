KL Rahul Eyes T20 Comeback: Reflecting on Strategy and the Future

Senior Indian cricketer KL Rahul is setting his sights on rejoining India's T20 squad before the 2026 World Cup, learning from his time away to enhance his white-ball strategy.

Rahul hasn't dressed in blues as a T20 player for nearly three years but aims to recalibrate his approach to match the speed of modern T20 cricket.

His recent IPL performance was impressive, yet his strike rate faced scrutiny. Rahul, acknowledging the sport's evolution, is leveraging his recent hiatus to prepare for a key role in white-ball formats.

