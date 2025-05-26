Left Menu

Kapp, Sekhukhune, and Hlubi Return as Proteas Gear Up for West Indies Showdown

South African cricket stars Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Ayanda Hlubi are making a comeback for the West Indies tour, joining the squad for crucial ODI and T20I matches. The series, led by coach Mandla Mashimbyi, serves as a preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Marizanne Kapp (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South African cricket icons, Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Ayanda Hlubi are set to make an impactful return to the national team for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Commencing on June 11, this series marks a pivotal moment as South Africa prepares for three ODIs and three T20Is, according to reports from the ICC website.

The return of veteran players like Kapp and the inclusion of promising talents such as Miane Smit provide a strategic advantage for the Proteas. Absent from the recent tri-nation clashes in Sri Lanka, Kapp, Sekhukhune, and Hlubi bring fresh energy to the squad, replacing the likes of spinner Seshnie Naidu and left-hander Lara Goodall ahead of South Africa's critical World Cup campaign.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, taking charge for his first T20I series, emphasized the importance of this tour in refining the team's strategy and combinations. With Laura Wolvaardt leading an ambitious side, hopes are high for a strong performance mirroring their previous successes against the West Indies, especially as the series unfolds at Barbados's Three Ws Oval. All eyes will be on this dynamic team as they seek redemption and growth in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

