Xabi Alonso Returns to Real Madrid: A New Era Begins

Xabi Alonso has returned to familiar grounds at Real Madrid, where he was officially unveiled as the new manager on Monday. Alonso, who once graced the pitch for the illustrious club, is now poised to lead with determination and optimism.

The 43-year-old arrives ablaze with confidence after leading Bayer Leverkusen to a sensational season, capturing the German Cup and a historic unbeaten Bundesliga title. Alonso was appointed on Sunday, marking a homecoming to Santiago Bernabeu, a place filled with cherished memories of his previous six seasons as a player.

Expressing immense gratitude and pride, Alonso paid tribute to his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, underlining the legacy left in his hands. Ahead of his official start on June 1, the Spaniard is eager to guide Real Madrid back to European glory, as they embark on this new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)