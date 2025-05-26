Left Menu

New Faces in Pakistan's Support Staff: Azhar Mahmood Replaced

Azhar Mahmood has been dropped from Pakistan's support staff for the home series against Bangladesh. In his place, Australian Ashley Noffke has been appointed as the bowling coach. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also called for applications for various coaching positions, hinting at future changes.

Azhar Mahmood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a surprising shake-up, Azhar Mahmood, a longstanding figure in Pakistan's cricket support staff, has been removed from his position ahead of the home series against Bangladesh. Mahmood, part of the team for five years, will not feature in the upcoming three-match T20 series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to bring in Australian player Ashley Noffke as the new bowling coach. Noffke will assist newly-appointed head coach Mike Hesson, who took over earlier this month under a two-year contract. Joining the revamped team is former first-class local player Hanif Malik, stepping in as the batting coach.

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced the opening of applications for additional roles, including batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, which are expected to bolster the team's strength and conditioning ahead of future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

