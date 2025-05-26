Thrilling Day at the French Open: Defending Champions, Rising Stars Shine

Day two of the French Open delivered exhilarating tennis as top players battled for victory. Danielle Collins swept past Jodie Burrage in straight sets, while Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz began his title defense with a dominant win over Giulio Zeppieri.

British star Emma Raducanu showcased resilience by outlasting Wang Xinyu, setting up a thrilling match against defending champion Iga Swiatek. The tournament honored Rafael Nadal, and Casper Ruud and Elena Rybakina navigated challenging rounds to advance.

Cloudy skies set the scene for intense showdowns as fans witnessed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro's upset over Emma Navarro, along with other nail-biting contests featuring Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa. The French Open promises more excitement as the tournament unfolds.

