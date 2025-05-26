Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Emotional Farewells at French Open Day 2

Day two of the French Open brought major upsets, emotional farewells, and thrilling matches. Jacob Fearnley defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Caroline Garcia played her last singles match, while Raducanu advanced to face Swiatek. High-profile players like Alcaraz and Badosa claimed victories, setting an exciting tone for the tournament.

Updated: 26-05-2025 20:55 IST
The second day of the French Open was marked by dramatic outcomes and heartfelt goodbyes. Briton Jacob Fearnley secured an impressive win against three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, eliminating the 40-year-old Swiss from the tournament. Meanwhile, home favorite Caroline Garcia bid adieu to her singles career, succumbing to Bernarda Pera in what would be her final match at Roland Garros.

In other matches, unseeded German Daniel Altmaier and Spain's Paula Badosa displayed stellar performances, showing grit against formidable opponents. Altmaier managed an impressive upset against American fourth seed Taylor Fritz, while Badosa battled from a set down to overcome four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

As the tournament progresses, predictions remain uncertain, with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek advancing confidently. The French Open's early stages continue to surprise and engage audiences globally, with more electrifying tennis yet to come.

