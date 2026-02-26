Left Menu

Upsets and Triumphs: Thrilling Quarters at the 72nd National Kabaddi Championship

The 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship featured thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes as teams competed fiercely for quarter-final spots. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu caused upsets, defeating top contenders. Star players like Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat delivered standout performances, adding excitement to the competition.

The tension was palpable on the third day of the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship as sixteen teams locked horns in eight intense knockout matches. The stakes were high, with a quarter-final berth on the line, and the day did not disappoint in terms of excitement and unexpected turns.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as a giant-slayer by defeating defending champions Services with a tight 55–51 scoreline, thanks to Arjun Deshwal's spectacular 19-point performance. Another shock victory was Tamil Nadu's triumph over one of the tournament's strongest teams, Haryana, achieving the feat through a thrilling tie-breaker.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, showcased dominant form as Ajit Chouhan and Aditya Shinde led them to a 53-38 win over Himachal Pradesh. In other matches, Chandigarh comfortably defeated Madhya Pradesh, and Indian Railways overpowered Karnataka, rounding off a remarkable day of kabaddi action.

