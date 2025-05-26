Mumbai Indians Triumph after Suryakumar Yadav's Stellar Performance

In a thrilling Indian Premier League showdown, the Mumbai Indians achieved a robust total of 184 for seven against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav spearheaded the innings with an impressive 57 off 39 balls, displaying exemplary skill and tenacity.

Despite conceding 23 runs in his final over, bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak, along with Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh—who both claimed two wickets each—maintained pressure on the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)