Epic Showdowns and Surprises at French Open Day 2

The second day of the French Open delivered intense matches under slightly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius. Notable victories included Ostapenko's hard-fought win against Kudermetova and Krejcikova's dismantling of Tatjana Maria.

Highlights from the men's singles saw Richard Gasquet delaying his retirement by beating compatriot Terence Atmane, while Carlos Alcaraz comfortably advanced by defeating Giulio Zeppieri.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Stan Wawrinka made unexpected early exits, shaking up the tournament dynamics. As the draws progress, fans eagerly anticipate clashes involving top seeds like Swiatek and Sinner, who remain in strong contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)