Chaos Erupts at Liverpool Parade as Minivan Crashes into Crowd

A 53-year-old British man was detained on Monday after his minivan plowed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer supporters celebrating their team's Premier League triumph, according to police reports. Official details regarding the number of injuries remain scant. Scene witnesses report that emergency services, including an air ambulance, responded swiftly to assist the injured, who were struck during the chaotic event.

Eyewitness accounts describe frantic scenes as onlookers, like Peter Jones from the Isle of Man, heard the vehicle's shattering entry into the crowd, observing several people injured. Jones recounted the chaos: 'We heard frantic honking, then a car sped past us with individuals attempting to halt it, leading to smashed windows and police intervention.'

Merseyside Police emphasized their ongoing investigation into the incident and cautioned the public against spreading speculative or distressing content online. Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the 'appalling' scenes in Liverpool, thanking emergency services for their prompt actions and expressing concern for the victims impacted emotionally and physically by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)