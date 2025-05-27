Cornell's Triumphant Lacrosse Victory and Other Sports Highlights
Cornell men's lacrosse team secured their first title since 1977 by defeating Maryland. Other sports highlights include the Orioles' roster changes, Djokovic's reflections on the Big Four, and Swiatek's French Open record bid. The Raiders' AJ Cole became the highest-paid punter, and discussions around Russia's Olympic participation continue.
Cornell University's men's lacrosse team clinched their first NCAA title since 1977 after defeating Maryland 13-10, led by CJ Kirst's exceptional performance with six goals, matching a Division I single-season record.
The Baltimore Orioles have made roster changes, adding catcher Chadwick Tromp amidst injury concerns for Adley Rutschman. In tennis, Novak Djokovic reflects on the Big Four era ahead of the French Open, with defending champions Swiatek and Alcaraz advancing, while Fritz and Osaka faced early exits.
AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders is now the highest-paid punter in NFL history following a lucrative extension. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee plans to exclude Russia from the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to IIHF President Luc Tardif.