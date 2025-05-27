Cornell's Triumphant Lacrosse Victory and Other Sports Highlights

Cornell University's men's lacrosse team clinched their first NCAA title since 1977 after defeating Maryland 13-10, led by CJ Kirst's exceptional performance with six goals, matching a Division I single-season record.

The Baltimore Orioles have made roster changes, adding catcher Chadwick Tromp amidst injury concerns for Adley Rutschman. In tennis, Novak Djokovic reflects on the Big Four era ahead of the French Open, with defending champions Swiatek and Alcaraz advancing, while Fritz and Osaka faced early exits.

AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders is now the highest-paid punter in NFL history following a lucrative extension. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee plans to exclude Russia from the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to IIHF President Luc Tardif.