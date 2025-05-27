Magnus Carlsen Triumphs in Norway Chess Opener Against World Champion Gukesh

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen delivered a significant win over the reigning World Champion, D Gukesh, during the opening round of Norway Chess. Demonstrating his endgame mastery, Carlsen clinched three crucial points in what was billed as the tournament's most anticipated match.

In a gripping encounter lasting over four hours, Gukesh kept the Norwegian champion under pressure, but a crucial mistake led to his defeat in 55 moves. Carlsen's victory places him in a joint lead with American Grandmaster and World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura, who defeated GM Fabiano Caruana. Notably, the second Indian player, Arjun Erigaisi, excelled in an Armageddon game against China's No.1, Wei Yi.

The tournament follows a unique scoring system granting three points for a Classical win. In case of a draw, a subsequent Armageddon match is played for additional points. This year's lineup features top talent in both men's and women's categories, emphasizing gender equality in chess.