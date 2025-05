Carlo Ancelotti: Steering Brazil's World Cup Dream

Carlo Ancelotti embarked on his role as Brazil's national football coach with decisive moves, including omitting Neymar due to a recent injury. His inaugural press conference in Rio saw support from esteemed figures like past World Cup-winning coaches Carlos Alberto Parreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari encouraged Ancelotti, the first foreign coach for Brazil in a century, to stay authentic on his path to success. Ancelotti, whose contract extends to the 2026 World Cup, announced his squad for upcoming qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, underscoring his strategic vision.

With a focus on rejuvenating the team, Ancelotti aims to harness players' talents, such as Vinícius Júnior, while seeking leadership from veterans like Casemiro. His past successes in European clubs mark him as a formidable leader expected to meet Brazil's high expectations for their World Cup journey.

