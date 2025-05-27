Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: The Catalyst Behind Punjab Kings' Triumph

Punjab Kings secured a top-two finish in IPL, thanks to captain Shreyas Iyer's impactful leadership. Batter Shashank Singh praised Iyer for fostering an inclusive team culture. Under Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, PBKS has evolved into a cohesive unit, aiming for an IPL trophy.

Shreyas Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a thrilling victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings clinched a top-two spot in the IPL, largely credited to the effective leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer.

Shashank Singh, a key player for the Kings, highlighted Iyer's influence on the team environment, praising his inclusive approach.

With head coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer's leadership has fostered a culture of camaraderie and mutual support, setting the stage for the team's remarkable consistency this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

