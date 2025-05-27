Shreyas Iyer: The Catalyst Behind Punjab Kings' Triumph

In a thrilling victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings clinched a top-two spot in the IPL, largely credited to the effective leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer.

Shashank Singh, a key player for the Kings, highlighted Iyer's influence on the team environment, praising his inclusive approach.

With head coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer's leadership has fostered a culture of camaraderie and mutual support, setting the stage for the team's remarkable consistency this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)