Suman Devi Thoudam Returns to Indian Women's Hockey Squad After Three-Year Hiatus

Suman Devi Thoudam makes a comeback to the Indian women's hockey team after a three-year break. She aims to excel in the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025. Suman focused on improving her skills during her hiatus, determined to secure her place in the national squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:35 IST
India hockey player Suman Devi Thoudam (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
Suman Devi Thoudam has returned to the Indian women's hockey team after a three-year break, earning a spot in the squad for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025. Her last appearance for India was in 2022 against the Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. Expressing her excitement, Suman shared, "I'm thrilled to be making a comeback to the Indian squad."

The 25-year-old defender was determined to return to the national team after being dropped previously. Suman worked extensively on enhancing her defensive skills at the Sports Authority of India's NCOE Delhi. "I never gave up on hockey and collaborated with the coaches to improve my tackling and marking abilities," she stated. Recognizing the distinct leadership styles of her captains, Suman praised their unique strengths.

With the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 approaching, Suman is keen to make the most of this opportunity. "I've made my comeback to the senior team and I'm determined to perform better," she said. Her long-term goal is to continue representing India. Speaking to young players, she advised perseverance and an unwavering pursuit of dreams despite setbacks.

