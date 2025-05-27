Rugby Australia's Game-Changing Proposal for Lions Series

Rugby Australia is advancing a proposal to incorporate sudden-death extra time to break ties in test matches during the upcoming British & Irish Lions series. This suggestion aims to prevent anti-climactic draws, such as the one in 2017 against the All Blacks, by adopting a 'golden point' system.

The idea emerged from meetings in London, emphasizing fan engagement as a central concern. Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh highlighted the success of the 'superpoint' system as a potential blueprint for exciting conclusions to drawn matches. The proposal now awaits the Lions board's approval.

Meanwhile, both sides have agreed on implementing the 20-minute red card rule, a decision embraced in recent southern hemisphere rugby. The Lions will face Argentina in Dublin before touring Australia for tests and matches from June through August.

(With inputs from agencies.)