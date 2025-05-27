Rugby Australia's Game-Changing Proposal for Lions Series
Rugby Australia is proposing sudden-death extra time to decide tied test matches in the British & Irish Lions series. This idea, aimed at enhancing fan experience, is under board consideration. The 'superpoint' system could stop future series from ending in draws, as happened against the All Blacks in 2017.
Rugby Australia is advancing a proposal to incorporate sudden-death extra time to break ties in test matches during the upcoming British & Irish Lions series. This suggestion aims to prevent anti-climactic draws, such as the one in 2017 against the All Blacks, by adopting a 'golden point' system.
The idea emerged from meetings in London, emphasizing fan engagement as a central concern. Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh highlighted the success of the 'superpoint' system as a potential blueprint for exciting conclusions to drawn matches. The proposal now awaits the Lions board's approval.
Meanwhile, both sides have agreed on implementing the 20-minute red card rule, a decision embraced in recent southern hemisphere rugby. The Lions will face Argentina in Dublin before touring Australia for tests and matches from June through August.
