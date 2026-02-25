Left Menu

Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marathwada Crops: A Crisis for Farmers

Unseasonal rainfall in Marathwada's Beed, Latur, and Nanded districts damaged crops on 19,000 hectares, affecting over 27,000 farmers. Two people and four animals died in lightning strikes. Officials report extensive agricultural losses and partial damage to 14 houses as farmers face significant setbacks.

Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, causing widespread crop damage and claiming two lives through lightning strikes, officials announced on Wednesday.

Over 27,000 farmers have suffered substantial losses due to the unseasonal showers and hailstorms on Monday, impacting around 19,000 hectares of cultivated land across Beed, Latur, and Nanded districts. A primary loss report from the divisional commissioner's office detailed severe effects, notably seeing 136 villages in Latur, 53 in Beed, and 41 in Nanded enduring the worst of the rainfall.

Tragically, the deluge led to the deaths of Digamber Belkunde, 60, from Udgir in Latur, and Vishakha Yelkewad from Himayatnagar in Nanded, while four animals also perished. The report highlighted Latur as the hardest-hit district, with 15,516 hectares of crops damaged. Additionally, 14 'kutcha' houses faced partial destruction.

