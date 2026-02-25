Supreme Court Seeks NAT Implementation for Safer Blood Transfusions

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address the critical issue of blood safety in India. On Wednesday, the court requested comprehensive details regarding the cost and availability of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) for Transfusion Transmissible Infections like HIV and hepatitis in government hospitals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, directed lawyer A Velan, representing Sarvesham Mangalam Foundation, to furnish detailed information on the potential expenses and accessibility of NAT facilities. The request follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the foundation aimed at safeguarding the ''Right to Safe Blood'' under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The PIL calls for mandatory NAT in all blood banks in India to detect infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and C, ensuring infection-free transfusions. Highlighting recent incidents involving infected transfusions in states like Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the petition stresses the necessity of strengthening blood safety measures, especially for Thalassemia patients, who rely on frequent transfusions.