Sundance Film Festival Finds New Home in Boulder, Colorado

The Sundance Film Festival, a significant event in the independent film industry, is set to relocate to Boulder, Colorado, beginning in January 2027. Keeping its traditional late January schedule, the festival will run from January 21 to January 31. This marks a fresh start for the festival that has outgrown its original venue.

This move to Boulder is highlighted by the selection of numerous iconic venues such as the Boulder High School auditorium, Cinemark Century Boulder, and several University of Colorado Boulder locations. Sundance Film Festival and public programming director Eugene Hernandez expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the Colorado community, emphasizing the city's vibrant setting at the base of the Flatirons.

Previously, the Sundance Film Festival called Park City, Utah, its home where it was established by Robert Redford. Redford's daughter, Amy Redford, supports this transition, confident that her father's legacy, particularly the institute's lab programs, will continue to thrive in Utah. Boulder was chosen after a competitive search for a new host city.

(With inputs from agencies.)