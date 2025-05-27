Left Menu

Zaniolo Faces Ban Amid Youth Team Controversy

Fiorentina's Nicolò Zaniolo may face a ban after Roma accused him of hitting two youth players. The alleged incident occurred during a youth league match, prompting an Italian soccer federation investigation. Zaniolo denies wrongdoing, claiming he was provoked during the incident, which has muddled his career further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:29 IST
Zaniolo Faces Ban Amid Youth Team Controversy
  • Country:
  • Italy

Fiorentina winger Nicolò Zaniolo is at the center of a scandal following allegations from Roma that he punched two youth team players. The incident is said to have occurred during the Primavera youth league title playoff semifinal, tarnishing the event's atmosphere.

Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, was present in the stands at Viola Park and has vigorously denied the accusations, describing the situation as provocation on the part of the Roma youth team. The Italian soccer federation has since launched an investigation.

This controversy arrives at a challenging time for Zaniolo, once hailed as Italy's promising soccer talent, whose career has been beleaguered by injuries that kept him out of the European Championship last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025