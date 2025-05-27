Zaniolo Faces Ban Amid Youth Team Controversy
Fiorentina's Nicolò Zaniolo may face a ban after Roma accused him of hitting two youth players. The alleged incident occurred during a youth league match, prompting an Italian soccer federation investigation. Zaniolo denies wrongdoing, claiming he was provoked during the incident, which has muddled his career further.
Fiorentina winger Nicolò Zaniolo is at the center of a scandal following allegations from Roma that he punched two youth team players. The incident is said to have occurred during the Primavera youth league title playoff semifinal, tarnishing the event's atmosphere.
Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, was present in the stands at Viola Park and has vigorously denied the accusations, describing the situation as provocation on the part of the Roma youth team. The Italian soccer federation has since launched an investigation.
This controversy arrives at a challenging time for Zaniolo, once hailed as Italy's promising soccer talent, whose career has been beleaguered by injuries that kept him out of the European Championship last season.
