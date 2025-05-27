Zaniolo Faces Ban Amid Youth Team Controversy

Fiorentina winger Nicolò Zaniolo is at the center of a scandal following allegations from Roma that he punched two youth team players. The incident is said to have occurred during the Primavera youth league title playoff semifinal, tarnishing the event's atmosphere.

Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, was present in the stands at Viola Park and has vigorously denied the accusations, describing the situation as provocation on the part of the Roma youth team. The Italian soccer federation has since launched an investigation.

This controversy arrives at a challenging time for Zaniolo, once hailed as Italy's promising soccer talent, whose career has been beleaguered by injuries that kept him out of the European Championship last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)