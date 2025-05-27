Werder Bremen Parts Ways with Ole Werner: A Coaching Shift

Werder Bremen has dismissed coach Ole Werner following his decision not to renew his contract beyond next season. The club announced its intention to seek continuity and clarity in its head coach position, leading to Werner's departure.

Werner, who had a contract until the end of next season, cited his role in club development and the necessity for either changes around a coach or the coaching position itself as reasons for his decision. Despite understanding Bremen's move, Werner's tenure was marked by important achievements such as promotion to the Bundesliga and a near-European qualification.

Appointed under unusual circumstances following the departure of his predecessor, Werner leaves Bremen prioritizing the recruitment of a new coach. Horst Steffen, leading second-division side Elversberg, has emerged as a potential candidate. Meanwhile, other clubs like Leipzig, Augsburg, and promoted Cologne are also searching for coaching replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)