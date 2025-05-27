Tragic Collision: The Dangers Behind the RUNIT Challenge

A 19-year-old New Zealand man tragically lost his life following a backyard game inspired by a social media trend known as RUNIT Straight. Ryan Satterthwaite suffered a fatal head injury while participating in the game without protective gear in Palmerston North, leading to his death on Monday.

Inspector Ross Grantham of the area police described the incident as a 'huge tragedy' and urged caution regarding such activities. While not a criminal matter, police are continuing investigations on behalf of the coroner. The game involves head-on collisions and has escalated in popularity through an Australian league offering cash prizes.

Experts and authorities are emphasizing the inherent risks of RUNIT, drawing parallels to sports with contact elements like rugby and NFL. The RUNIT Championship League, which organizes these events, advised against unsanctioned imitations, highlighting the importance of safety and medical supervision in such competitive environments.

