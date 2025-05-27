Indian Juniors Tee Off at Prestigious APGC Championship

The Indian Golf Union has dispatched a four-member team to participate in the highly anticipated Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship. This significant event unfolds at the Hong Kong Golf Club, bringing together budding talents from across the region.

With the tournament set from May 27 to 29, the competition will feature individual and team titles for both boys and girls, alongside a mixed team category. Krish Chawla and Ranveer Mitroo lead the boys' lineup, with Saanvi Somu and Kashika Mishra representing the girls, all under the guidance of non-playing captain Komal Narwar.

The players have been intensifying their preparations, focusing on both their physical and technical skills. Chawla and Mitroo have expressed their enthusiasm and readiness, aspiring to perform well and gather valuable experience from the championship.